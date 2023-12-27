Azerbaijan Allocates Funding For Construction Of Road Connecting 8 Residential Settlements In Guba

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to
construct the Amsar-Aski Igrigh-Gultapa-Mohuj-Ashaghi
Tulakaran-Yenikand-Tular-Yukhari Tulakaran highway in the Guba
district.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State
Agency is earmarked 1.2 million manats for the construction of the
road connecting 8 residential areas with a total population of
5,000 people.
