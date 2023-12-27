Insulting Azerbaijani Culture In France Is Sign Of Pressure On UNESCO

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The separatist clan, having lost their strength and the ability
to suck the juices out of life in the territory of Azerbaijan's
Garabagh, became complicit with the French pro-Armenian
authorities. The massively spreading disease of separatism and
anti-religious discrimination continues to manifest itself in
France through a gross neglect of cultural values and the morals of
friendship. The new variant of separatism should make the
authorities think about the vaccination of some officials and that
group of people who violate the norms and standards of the
above-mentioned principles and are more susceptible to
infection.
Today, Azerbaijan, after clearing its territories out of
separatism by means of brilliantly conducted anti-terrorist
measures, is moving on the newly charted path towards peace and
prosperity in the South Caucasus. The past years were not a good
scenario for the South Caucasus, where there was a long conflict
between the two neighbours, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Today, there is
no more conflict, but there are those who had a hand in its
inception.
Some adherents of separatism want to promote it through
information or propaganda among societies, sharing ideas of
revanchism and hatred. The human system is already subject to
global changes and wars where world organisations and the world
community act based on the worldview of clans and Western elites.
Sticking to their ideology and orders of the "master," the
adherents of chaos are losing their former rigid grip on
reformating the world order.
Sometimes the ship stops sinking as soon as the rats leave.
Armenian lobbyists work tirelessly to spread the mythology that has
been hypothetically dinned in heads of population in Armenia. Their
job has always been to propagandise Armenia's "higher values" and
to appropriate someone else's things not created by them.
Although Armenia and Azerbaijan were in enmity with each other,
the latter always observed the ethics of respect for the cultural
values of the nation and the cultural monuments of the opposing
side. This is confirmed by more than 6,000 cultural monuments,
memorials, and other Armenian historical landmarks protected under
the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan. No such thing can be said about
Armenia, as evidenced by the destroyed and desecrated graves of
Azerbaijanis, mosques, cultural monuments, and what can be found
today in the liberated territories that were previously
unavailable. The latest separatist vandalism was seen in Zangilan
and in the French town of Evian, where the monument to Khurshidbanu
Natavan is located.
The pro-Armenian French politicians managed to make UNESCO
remain indifferent. It has become known that the pro-Armenian
municipality of the French city of Evian-les-Bains, which signed a
charter of cooperation with the Azerbaijani city of Ismayili in
2015, recently decided to remove all references to the Azerbaijani
park in the city. On June 3, 2017, the official opening of the park
took place. After the opening of Azerbaijan Park and the Friendship
Spring, the opening ceremony of the monument to the outstanding
Azerbaijani poetess Khurshudbanu Natavan was held in the park.
On December 18, opposition representatives demanded that the
Municipal Council officially remove all inscriptions related to the
park. Their demand came from what they called "dictations" by the
"September aggression" of Azerbaijan. Pro-Armenian Mayor Josiane
Ley stated that all references to Azerbaijan, including parks and
other places, have already been removed.
These actions can be characterised as a cause where another
group of people was infected with the virus of "separatism" as a
consequence of being nearby. Following the experience of countries
in the fight against the pandemic, the French Ministry of Health
should have isolated the group of such badly infected people and
prevented its spread to the more susceptible group of elderly
people. During the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan,
Armenia destroyed the Natavan monument, and now the mayor of Evian
is daring to carry out this action.
"Today, the threat to demolish the Natavan monument in France
demonstrates what "common values" Armenian and French societies
have. Racist French politicians, MPs, mayors, and journalists who
accuse Azerbaijan of allegedly 'destroying Armenian heritage' in
Garabagh should be ashamed," the West Azerbaijan Community said in
a statement.
Back in 2017, mutual respect for the culture and values of the
two countries coexisted between Azerbaijan and France. Today,
France has trapped itself in a pit of manure and cannot realise how
it got there. Representatives of the opposition, who put forward
these demands because of the anti-terrorist measures taken by
Azerbaijan, make us realise that the pit into which they have
fallen is deep. In addition to the Monument to the Azerbaijani
poetess, there is also a "spring of friendship" in the park, which
was a symbol of respect and appreciation for the friendship between
the cities of Ismaili and Evian-les-Bains.
One should not expect the French authorities to show culture and
its value in such an infected state. As mentioned above, world
organisations and communities act out of self-interest and do not
serve peace and order. The world-famous UNESCO, the world
organisation for the protection of cultural and non-cultural
heritage, has its headquarters in France. And what do you think the
organisation has done? Inaction.
Back in May 2023, guests from France, including the head of the
French community of Gurgy le-Chateau Lou Beaumier, and
editor-in-chief of Danser magazine Michel Oden, with the support of
the State Committee for Diaspora Work and the organisational
support of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan, paid a visit
to the city of Shusha on May 21. They saw with their own eyes the
monuments of prominent figures of Azerbaijani culture, such as
Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyov, who were shot by Armenian
vandals. The guests were informed that during the occupation,
Armenians wanted to take the statues to Armenia and melt them down.
On the initiative of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the sculptures
were brought to Azerbaijan and kept in the yard of the Baku Art
Museum. After the city was liberated from occupation, they were
returned to their former places.
Deputy Mayor Jean-Pierre Amadio stood in defence of the
monument, paying tribute to Khurshidbanu Natavan.
"She is known as a free woman, and on the monument in Evian she
is depicted without a veil. Of course, we support the Armenian
people, but culture and art are the most reliable bridges that
connect peoples and countries. Should we all clean up and tear down
these bridges?" he said.
The monument of Khurshudbanu Natavan also symbolises the memory
of the meeting with Alexander Dumas Sr. In 1858, the famous writer
and traveller Alexander Dumas Sr. visited Azerbaijan, and Prince
Umtsiyev could not miss such an event as a meeting with the famous
writer. Dumas was fascinated by the Prince's excellent French
language and intelligence, but it was the educated woman of the
East, Natavan, who impressed him. What is remarkable in this story
of the meeting between Natavan and Dumas is that she gave him a
kitset embroidered by her. But having beaten the Frenchman at
chess, she received it as a gift from the great writer.
This meeting remains a piece of history for France and
Azerbaijan; however, Azerbaijan, unlike those separatist-minded
French officials, does not burn French books and does not act based
on the weight of a bag of gold.
In conclusion, it is worth recalling that for 30 years, Armenia
has been destroying and desecrating the cultural heritage of the
Azerbaijani people in the occupied lands and preventing the UNESCO
mission to these territories. Today, UNESCO is apparently under
pressure from the Armenian lobby and does not notice what is
happening in the world like other organisations.
