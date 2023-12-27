Hebei: Industrial Design Empowers Made In Hebei

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hebei International Industrial Design Week 2023 (hereinafter referred to as
HIDW 2023), themed "Eco-friendly Design, Smart Innovation for the Future", was
recently held successfully. This event included the Industrial Design
Innovation Achievements Exhibition, Xiong'an Design Forum, "Design Vitalizes
Child-friendly City" Theme Activity and 10 other activities. It featured over
3,600 pieces of cutting-edge and representative design products from 37
countries and regions, and it announced 43 awards in 8 categories of the
Goldreed Industrial Design Award (GIDA). Also, during the event, Xiong'an New
Area released to the entire world 26 design requirements for construction.
HIDW 2023 in Xiong'an drew artists, designers, and scientists from 37 countries
and regions, including Italy, Sweden, the UK, Germany, South Korea, France,
Denmark, and Finland, gathering top resources in the world for innovation of
industrial design. It presented over 3,600 design masterpieces from 360
renowned industrial design institutions. Compared to the previous year, there
was an increase of over 1,000 exhibits, and the exhibition area expanded by
2,000 square meters to reach 8,000 square meters. The week featured various
linked activities, bringing together 114 experts, scholars, and industry
leaders. With their gathering, thoughts collided, and creative ideas sprouted,
guiding industry progress, industrial upgrading, and regional development.
The Hebei Industrial Design Achievement Exhibition Area and the "Wonderful"
Xiong'an Exhibition Area representing "Hebei brand" were integral parts of the
event. The former focused on presenting specialty industrial clusters,
specialized and new enterprises, and industry-leading companies like
manufacturing champions and national technological innovation demonstration
enterprises. The latter showcased 117 works from 40 companies, demonstrating
significant interim achievements in building the Xiong'an New Area. Moreover,
HIDW 2023 featured a five-year retrospective exhibition of Hebei's industrial
design, showcasing representative technology innovation enterprises in the
province such as CITIC Dicastal, Great Wall Motors, as well as award-winning
works from specialty industrial clusters like Tangshan ceramics, Baigou bags
and luggage, Qinghe cashmere, and Hejian glass, demonstrating the new changes
empowered by industrial design. The combination of the Design Week and GIDA has
deeply connected Hebei's industries with global design, enhancing the influence
of "Hebei Design" and demonstrating the powerful role of industrial design in
empowering manufacturing in Hebei.
SOURCE Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department
