Telangana To Receive Applications For Six Guarantees From Dec 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 27 (IANS) The Telangana government will receive from Thursday application forms for implementation of six guarantees promised by Congress during the election campaign.

The applications will be received by government officials in all villages and towns across the state from December 28 till January 6 under Praja Palana, the public outreach programme of the new government.

At a programme held in the state Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released logo, poster and application forms of six guarantees.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers and top officials were present.

The Chief Minister announced that applications will be received from December 28 for implementation of six guarantees -- Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Illu, Cheyutha and Yuva Vikasam.

The applications will be received during eight working days at gram sabhas in villages and also in towns and municipal wards.

Revanth Reddy said the government would ensure that benefits of six guarantees reach all eligible beneficiaries. He said that the government is reaching out to people to do justice to them.

Praja Palana (People's governance) logo carries names of six guarantees under title 'Abhayahastam' with a picture of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Chief Minister also released an open letter to the people on the occasion. He thanked the people for electing people's government.

He claimed that the government created history by fulfilling two guarantees within 48 hours after assuming office. Women were provided with the facility of free travel in TSRTC buses while the coverage limit of Rajiv Arogyasri scheme was enhanced to Rs 10 lakh.

Revanth Reddy said that the government was initiating the process to implement the remaining guarantees with the same spirit. He appealed to people to make use of the facility.

He assured that those unable to submit their applications in these eight days can submit later to the officials concerned.

On the precondition that only those holding white ration cards are eligible for six guarantees, he said the applicants can mention in the applications that they don't have ration cards and can also apply for ration cards.

The applicants need to fill in details such as the head of the family's name, details of other family members, date of birth, Aadhaar card number, ration card number, profession and mobile number.

Tehsildar will be in-charge for Praja Palana programme in every mandal. Every official will visit at least two villages daily.

--IANS

ms/dpb