Kuwait Oil Price Down 53 Cents To USD 81.45 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped 53 cents to reach USD 81.45 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday compared to USD 81.98 pb on Friday, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday. In international markets, Brent crude forwards went up by USD 2.00 to 81.07 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose USD 2.01 to stand at USD 75.57 pb. (end) km

