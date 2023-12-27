Three Deaths, One Injured After Israeli Airstrike South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Three people were killed and another was injured on Wednesday as a result of air strikes carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft on southern Lebanon.

The occupation army's warplanes carried out, Wednesday, air strikes on civilian houses in the center of the town of Bint Jbeil, which led to its destruction and the death and injury of those inside it. The Israeli aircraft also attacked the town of Yaroun adjacent to the "Blue Line", said the Lebanese National News Agency.

The agency indicated that the Civil Defense and Red Cross teams were able this morning to recover bodies of two young men and a woman, in addition to another wounded, also a member of the same family, from under the rubble of one of the targeted homes.

The agency reported that the occupation army's artillery shelled Hamams Hill today and the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab and al-Raheb Site in southern Lebanon, while the "resistance" had announced in successive statements that it targeted a number of Israeli occupation army positions in occupied Palestine.

Military confrontations between the occupation forces and the "resistance" continue in the southern regions and on the borders with occupied Palestine on a daily basis and at a continuous pace since start of the Operation, "Al-Aqsa Flood," on October 7.(end)

