Monopoly Finance Announces Mono Coin Launch On January 24Th

Monopoly Finance is already in presale and has listed on three exchanges already. Its roadmap will continue to change and constantly generate excitement about its project toward 2025.

A New Lending Platform for Meme Coins

Monopoly Finance's core focus is creating a revolutionary lending platform for meme coins in the cryptocurrency market. This innovative platform allows users to borrow against their meme coins. Anyone can deposit tokens as collateral and receive up to 70% of their dollar value.

Users can also utilize other assets such as USDT, Bitcoin, TRON, and more as collateral for borrowing.

With this new lending platform, Monopoly Finance lets meme coin holders access liquidity and unlock the potential of their assets.

As the popularity of meme coins continues to rise in the crypto space, the project's intent is clear. Monopoly's lending platform intends to play a crucial role in empowering meme coin investors and traders.

Monopoly Finance Future Plans: Toward 2025

The lending platform mentioned above will be the last milestone in the project's roadmap. Before that, Monopoly Finance has plans to achieve significant milestones, including:



Lending platform

Mono card NFT release

In phase two, Monopoly Finance will continue to expand its reach by listing on more exchanges and strengthening its marketing efforts. The team also plans to launch its unique NFT collection, allowing Mono Coin holders to benefit from this high-value airdrop.

Looking towards 2025, Monopoly Finance has its sights set on the launch of its Mono Card. This card will allow users to shop at stores worldwide and make online purchases with a $9,000 monthly limit. Mono Card holders will also receive a $20 bonus upon activation and a 15% annual cashback, even with no purchases.

The team also has plans to expand its partnership network for the Mono Card and continue developing its lending platform. With these ambitious goals in mind, Monopoly Finance aims to become a major player in the crypto market.

About Monopoly Finance

Monopoly Finance is a new project in the crypto space aiming to bring new products and innovations to the Web3 market. With its experienced team, Monopoly will launch a meme coin lending platform and complete the other milestones in its roadmap.

Moreover, Monopoly Finance also plans to release a unique NFT collection and a Mono Visa Card with various benefits for holders. The project's token supply is equal to 100M, with 30M coins going to the presale and no transaction taxes.

With big plans for the future, including further expansion of its partnership network and launching its iconic Mono Card. Monopoly Finance aims to become a major player in the crypto market by 2025.

