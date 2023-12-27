Unicorn Galaxy Prepares For Mainnet Launch In Jan 2024 Following 2 Successful NFT Presale Phases

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Willemstad, Curacao, 27th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Unicorn Galaxy is a blockchain-based NFT Horse Racing game where players compete for top rankings against 12 other racers. In this immersive game, players can purchase horses, engage in thrilling races, and strategically upgrade their steeds' abilities to increase their chances of victory. NFT owners can proudly race their purchased horses, while all players can meticulously analyze the field and place bets through the interactive game board.

Built upon the cornerstone of decentralization, the Unicorn Galaxy project prioritizes user safety and trust. To achieve this, it has forged a collaboration with Verichain, a renowned blockchain security service

provider.

The First NFT Game on U2U Chain

The U2U Chain is an innovative initiative that harmoniously blends Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based algorithms with the Interledger Protocol (ILP) to establish a resilient and adaptable platform for decentralized application development. By harnessing the capabilities of these cutting-edge technologies, the U2U Chain addresses the limitations inherent in existing distributed ledger systems.



Unicorn Galaxy isn't just any NFT game, it's the pioneering title built on the innovative U2U Chain. Why choose Unicorn Ultra? Firstly, it offers a rock-solid foundation. Its highly scalable, secure, and efficient infrastructure can handle a vast array of gaming experiences, ensuring seamless gameplay for Unicorn Galaxy's vibrant community. Secondly, Unicorn Ultra fosters a tight-knit community, a crucial factor for any game's success. This strong foundation and supportive ecosystem make Unicorn Galaxy a breeding ground for exciting possibilities in the NFT gaming space.



Ready to launch on mainnet in January 2024



Following two successful NFT Presale phases marked by high community engagement, Unicorn Galaxy, the blockchain-powered horse racing game, prepares for its mainnet launch in January 2024. This immersive experience featuring player-owned NFT steeds, competitive gameplay, and real-world rewards, aims to introduce a unique play-to-earn structure to the genre. Further updates and launch details will be available soon.

Own NFTs and Earn Revenue in Unicorn Galaxy.



Unicorn Galaxy and its highly-engaged affiliate program, a unique blend of play-to-earn and social incentives, promises to ignite a passionate community and propel player interest to new heights. With its innovative referral system and lucrative rewards, Unicorn Galaxy is confident in attracting and retaining players, ensuring a thriving ecosystem where everyone gets excited.

Unicorn Galaxy offers a dynamic experience where progress extends beyond individual triumphs. Rising through the ranks unlocks exclusive rewards and the opportunity to participate in the game's revenue-sharing program. This program, incentivized by NFT sales and successful player referrals, encourages both dedication and community engagement. Joining forces with friends can lead to quicker progress through the ranks, granting access to additional benefits and a proportional share of the program's rewards. Engaging actively and establishing connections enhances the overall game experience for everyone within the Unicorn Galaxy ecosystem.



