Du Signs Strategic Mou With Versa Networks To Become A Versa Network's Unified SASE Managed Service Partner In The UAE

The collaborative partnership aims to combine both companies' strength and bring Unified SASE to Enterprises in the UAE.

Dubai, UAE– du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Versa Networks, the global leader in AI/ML-powered Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), to enhance and expand du's integrated network-security portfolio.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said:“Through our strategic partnership with Versa Networks, du is reinforcing its commitment to empowering enterprises in the UAE to embark on successful digital transformations. By delivering Unified SASE services, we aim to provide businesses with secure, reliable, and simplified network access while ensuring consistent and uniform security policies. Together, du and Versa Networks are poised to address the complex network and access challenges faced by enterprises and the public sector, contributing to their digital transformation journey.”

du and Versa Networks will embark on building a powerful partnership to deliver Unified SASE services to help accelerate the digital transformation of enterprise customers across the UAE. Versa Unified SASE securely and reliably connects home workers, branch workers and users to applications with consistent and uniform security policies across the entire network, while decreasing latency, reducing complexity, and enhancing visibility with a single pane of glass.

“du is a leader in the UAE's telecommunications landscape with a proven track record of delivering high-quality managed services to customers across the region, and Versa Networks is thrilled to develop this strategic alliance with them,” said Hector Avalos, EMEA MSP VP.“du's technical and business expertise, commitment to innovation and service excellence make them an ideal partner to expand our global footprint.”

Both du and Versa Networks aspire to be active contributors to the digital transformation journey of enterprises and public sector in the UAE. Our combined strengths in managed services, networking, security, and cloud solutions will provide mutual customers with more comprehensive and powerful ways to address and resolve even their most complex secure network and access challenges.

About du:

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.