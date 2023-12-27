Dalma Mall Unfolds A Whimsical Winter Dream Loaded With Surprises For Its Patrons

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As the winter chill embraces the Emirates, The Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi's favorite shopping destination, is turning up the festive heat with its enchanting Winter promotion, 'Winter Surprises.' The celebration, which began on December 24, 2023, is set to captivate visitors until January 13, 2024, promising a cascade of delights to enhance the holiday season.

Central to the 'Winter Surprises' extravaganza is the Winter Dream Surprise Box, a tantalizing reward awaiting those who spend AED500 or more at the mall. Each AED500 spent becomes a key to unveiling the secrets within this magical box, where a staggering AED100,000 in surprises awaits discovery. Exclusive seasonal discounts, gift vouchers, and more promise to make every shopping spree a memorable experience.

The Dalma Mall winter celebration is not just about transactions; it's an invitation to immerse oneself in unforgettable delights. From festive decorations adorning the mall to extraordinary experiences with every purchase, delectable meal, and entertaining moment, Dalma Mall is committed to creating a magical ambiance for an unforgettable winter celebration.

Additionally, the recently concluded Winter Dream activation, which spanned from December 15 to December 25 at the mall, has been declared a resounding success. Patrons experienced a sensational journey featuring stunning international acrobatic performances, mesmerizing them with breathtaking displays of skill and grace. Not only that, it was a delightful season to indulge in shopping sprees, relish delectable meals, and revel in entertaining moments. The mall, adorned with festive decorations, provided the perfect backdrop for a magical winter celebration.

Dedicated to delivering a world-class shopping and entertainment experience, Dalma Mall invites patrons to immerse themselves in the magic of the season.

About Dalma Mall:

Dalma Mall is a super-regional shopping mall and one of the largest in Abu Dhabi, prominently situated at the heart of the capital's growth corridor, across Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Sprawling across a retail space (GLA) of 151,000+ sqm area, Dalma Mall houses more than 450 internationally & regionally renowned and established brands, with a robust selection of fashion retail, department stores, hypermarket, food cuisines, 14-screen cinema, in addition to a large variety of entertainment and leisure offerings, home stores, services and many more dynamically diverse categories which have transformed the mall into a popular family destination in the region, making it truly 'Abu Dhabi's Favorite Mall'.