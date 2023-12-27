(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Team Blue Rising, co-owned by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and sports tech entrepreneur Adi K Mishra, proudly announces the signing of one of Monaco's most renowned female water sport champions, Lisa Caussin Battaglia, as its official pilot for the upcoming UIM E1 World Championship. This addition comes on the heels of Team Blue Rising partnering with Princeton Electric from Princeton University who recently broke the speed record for the fastest electric speed boat in the world.

Lisa Caussin Battaglia, known for her outstanding achievements in water sports and her advocacy for environmental causes, joins Team Blue Rising with an impressive track record. Among her notable accomplishments are becoming the Vice Champion at the 2015 World Cup Doncaster, securing top positions in the French Championships across various years, and achieving commendable ranks in the UIM World Championships. Her exceptional performance in the World Series IJSBA and recognition as a two-time gold medallist by the mayor of Monaco further underscore her prowess in the field. Lisa's appointment to Team Blue Rising is a clear reflection of the team's commitment to excellence, sustainability, and gender equality in sports.

Monaco, Lisa Caussin Battaglia's home country, has been at the forefront of global efforts towards Ocean Conservation, especially by HSH Prince Albert II. His Excellency's recent highlight of this crucial issue at COP28 in Dubai, in partnership with OceanX, mirrors Team Blue Rising's dedication to this cause. The Foundation Prince Albert II de Monaco, under Prince Albert's leadership, has made notable strides in areas like marine conservation and climate change mitigation, showcasing the importance of these initiatives in global environmental efforts.

Upon joining Team Blue Rising, Lisa Caussin Battaglia shared,“I am honored to be part of such a forward-thinking team. This role not only aligns with my professional goals in water sports but also with my personal commitment to promoting sustainability and gender equality.”

Didier Gamerdinger, the Ambassador of Monaco to India also remarked on the significance of this alliance:“I am very happy that Lisa Caussin Battaglia, a young lady from Monaco, is now an important member of the prestigious Team Blue Rising. I'm sure she will compete with many abilities and a good spirit. I wish her every success in this competition.”

Team Blue Rising's commitment to these ideals is reflected in their approach to the sport. Having joined the ranks of Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Checo Perez, Didier Drogba and Steve Aoki as the latest high-profile team in the all-electric UIM E1 World Championship, they embody the pillars of sustainability and gender equality. Onboarding Lisa Caussin Battaglia onto the team further cements their dedication to these causes, aligning with Monaco's longstanding commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Cricket legend Virat Kohli, a strong advocate of sustainability and gender equality, emphasized in his statement,“Onboarding Lisa as the first official pilot at Team Blue Rising is a proud moment for both Adi and myself. It symbolises our commitment to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future in sports, echoing the environmental and social ethos of both India and Monaco.”

As Team Blue Rising gears up for the UIM E1 World Championship with Lisa Caussin Battaglia as a key member, their focus extends beyond the racetrack. They are set to demonstrate how sporting platforms can effectively contribute to global sustainability and gender equality goals.