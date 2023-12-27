Price of gold increase amid holiday lull, rate cut prospects

(MENAFN) In the backdrop of a subdued trading atmosphere due to New Year celebrations, the price of gold experienced an upward trajectory, buoyed by a combination of a softened dollar and diminishing bond yields. This surge in gold prices is underscored by burgeoning anticipations among market participants that the Federal Reserve might implement an interest rate reduction come March. Specifically, spot gold prices ascended by 0.5 percent, reaching a valuation of USD2,063.78 per ounce. This uptick follows closely on the heels of a recent peak where gold touched USD2,070.39, marking its most elevated point in over a fortnight. Complementing this trend, U.S. gold futures also reflected a positive momentum, climbing by 0.3 percent to settle at USD2,074.90 per ounce.



Concurrently, the US dollar exhibited a marginal decline, contracting by 0.1 percent. Such a depreciation in the dollar's value inherently amplifies the allure of gold for investors operating with alternative currencies, further reinforcing its attractiveness in the global financial landscape. Shedding light on international market dynamics, several key financial hubs, including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and regions within the euro zone, remained shuttered on Tuesday, observing the New Year festivities.



The prevailing sentiment among financial analysts and experts leans heavily towards an impending rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in March, with probabilities of such a move currently pegged at a staggering 89 percent. Within this intricate tapestry of economic and market dynamics, gold continues to solidify its reputation as a quintessential safe-haven asset. As geopolitical uncertainties intensify and economic oscillations persist, investors increasingly perceive gold as a reliable sanctuary, adeptly navigating the challenges posed by fluctuating economic landscapes and geopolitical tensions.

MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107661019