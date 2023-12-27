Afghan Girls' Education In Secret Schools Under Taliban Rule

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan, girls were barred from attending school, with only children up to the sixth grade permitted to continue their primary education.

Consequently, secret girls' schools have been established across Afghanistan to continue education for those deprived of further study by the Taliban's decree.

According to the Seattle Times, the non-profit organization Sahar, based in Seattle, USA, supports dozens of these clandestine schools throughout Afghanistan.

Sahar has been active in education during the previous government as well, establishing girls' schools including large night schools in northern Afghanistan.

The Seattle Times cites Dr. Shinkai Hakimi, head of the board of Sahar, stating that the return of the Taliban regime and the deprivation of girls from education has been devastating.

She added that legally nothing could be done to prevent this discrimination, hence they turned to the alternative of establishing secret schools for girls.

This institution supports several secret schools in Afghanistan, where, alongside regular subjects, girls are taught the English language, computer skills, and women's empowerment methods.

Some of the girls studying at these schools told Khaama Press that establishing such schools is a spark for renewed hope and resistance to surrendering.

They say participating in these classes and schools has reduced“our concern about wasting time,” meaning they experience continuous learning and growth.

Dr. Shinkai Hakimi acknowledges that this teaching method is incomplete but currently helps girls distance themselves from the confines of home.“Unfortunately, this method is not a complete solution as students are educated in this system for six months. However, we are trying to extend this period. Nevertheless, this education gives girls purpose and motivation and is certainly better than being caged in homes.”

After the establishment of the de facto administration and the ban on girls' education beyond sixth grade, the Sahar Foundation turned to establishing secret schools and launched many throughout Afghanistan.

Allie Renar, the executive and financial manager of the Sahar Foundation, told the Seattle Times,“We started our work to create secret schools in mid-2022, and although we weren't sure we could proceed with this plan, it is now going well.”

Seattle Times also reported that along with the Sahar Foundation, several other non-profit organizations in the U.S. strive to support secret girls' schools in Afghanistan. PARSA Foundation, based in Washington with an office in Kabul, is another organization active in this field, helping those who set up girls' schools in their homes.

Marine Gustavson, the executive director of PARSA told the Seattle Times,“We currently support family schools that uphold the values set by the

Taliban administration. Hence, government officials do not have a problem with our schools.”

Currently, PARSA supports around 300 family schools, providing necessary materials like textbooks, notebooks, whiteboards for writing, and other essentials.

Restrictive policies of the Taliban-run Afghanistan have compelled girls to turn to secret schools to continue their education.

