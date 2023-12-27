SKEL Fjárfestingafélag Hf: Buy-Back Programme Week 51

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 51 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,955,000 own shares for total amount of 28,408,000 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 18.12.2023 14:26:00 20.000 13,40 268.000 54.481.141 20.12.2023 09:51:00 375.000 13,60 5.100.000 54.856.141 21.12.2023 13:26:00 800.000 14,00 11.200.000 55.656.141 22.12.2023 09:55:00 400.000 14,80 5.920.000 56.056.141 22.12.2023 11:16:00 12.993 14,80 192.296 56.069.134 22.12.2023 12:20:00 94.261 14,80 1.395.063 56.163.395 22.12.2023 13:40:00 292.746 14,80 4.332.641 56.456.141 1,995,000 28,408,000 56,456,141

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 54,461,141 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 37,936,623 own shares, which corresponds to 19.60% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 483,741,400 or 96.75% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.90% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

