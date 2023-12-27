               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


12/27/2023 5:01:28 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 18, 2023 to Friday December 22, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 553,395 8,065,560,393
18 December 2023 750 11,942.6533 8,956,990
19 December 2023 750 11,729.0267 8,796,770
20 December 2023 750 11,816.3867 8,862,290
21 December 2023 750 12,022.2000 9,016,650
22 December 2023 750 12,519.4000 9,389,550
Total 18-22 December 2023 3,750 45,022,250
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,975 12,005.9333 47,723,585
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 62,109 655,659,406
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 561,120 8,158,306,228
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,298,329 34,822,174,835
18 December 2023 2,992 12,043.8787 36,035,285
19 December 2023 2,992 11,940.0986 35,724,775
20 December 2023 2,992 11,988.9823 35,871,035
21 December 2023 2,992 12,200.5999 36,504,195
22 December 2023 2,992 12,743.8369 38,129,560
Total 18-22 December 2023 14,960 182,264,850
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,990 12,183.4793 146,079,917
Bought from the Foundation* 3,780 12,183.4793 46,053,552
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 257,125 2,738,302,879
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,329,059 35,196,573,153

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 301,898 A shares and 1,260,963 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.90% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, December 27, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51 2023
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 51

