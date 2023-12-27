(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy before 1983 to please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for direct access to some of the nation's top asbestos lawyers. Financial compensation for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the Veteran may also qualify for VA Benefits.

"It is incredibly sad that most Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy before 1983 and then go onto to develop lung cancer-do not realize the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has lung cancer-please ask him if he had significant exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard? If the answer is yes--please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We would like to help."

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”

