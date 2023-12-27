Egypt guarantees robust strategic wheat reserves amid worries

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Egyptian Minister of Supply, Ali Al-Moselhi, provided reassurances regarding Egypt's robust strategic reserves, particularly highlighting the nation's preparedness in the wheat sector. According to Al-Moselhi, Egypt boasts sufficient strategic wheat reserves to sustain the country for a period spanning 4.3 months.



Further emphasizing the nation's commitment to bolstering its agricultural sector, the minister projected an ambitious plan to cultivate approximately 3 million acres of wheat during the ongoing season. Concurrently, the government has set its sights on procuring around 3.5 million tons of locally produced wheat in the forthcoming season, underlining its dedication to fortifying domestic agricultural production.



Beyond the realm of wheat, Al-Moselhi shed light on the nation's preparedness in other essential commodities, revealing that Egypt's strategic reserves of both sugar and vegetable oils are adequate to meet national requirements for a duration of 5.3 months. These assertions come at a pivotal juncture when the Egyptian government grapples with challenges associated with the scarcity of the dollar.



Despite these economic constraints, official data paints a nuanced picture of Egypt's import landscape. Notably, the country witnessed a 5.3 percent uptick in wheat imports during the initial nine months of the current year, reflecting an increment of USD145 million. Interestingly, this increase in wheat imports contrasts with an overarching 17.5 percent decline in Egypt's total imports of raw materials during the same period, signaling a strategic recalibration in the nation's import priorities amidst evolving economic dynamics.

MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107660999