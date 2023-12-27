Endorses Pioneering EU Wind Energy Charter To Accelerate Clean Energy Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FREEN proudly announces its support for the recently adopted EU Wind Energy Charter.

KOHTLA-JäRVE, ESTONIA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FREEN proudly announces its support for the recently adopted EU Wind Energy Charter . This landmark document, developed and signed by leading organizations and governments of the EU, is aimed at accelerating the transition to clean energy and achieving Europe's climate goals.The Charter highlights the importance of wind power as a key component in combating climate change and securing a sustainable energy future. It outlines specific actions that governments need to take to accelerate the development and implementation of wind energy projects.At FREEN, we believe that collaborative efforts of governments, industry associations, and businesses are crucial to achieve these ambitious goals. Our company is actively involved in developing and implementing innovative wind energy solutions and is committed to contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.Key commitments outlined in the Charter include streamlining permitting procedures, ensuring grid access, and supporting innovation. These steps will facilitate the accelerated development of wind energy projects and create new opportunities for growth and advancement in the sector.FREEN is ready to work hand in hand with governments and other stakeholders to realize the objectives of the Charter. We are confident that our collaboration will contribute to the sustainable development and prosperity of both our industry and society at large.About FREEN:FREEN is an innovative company specializing in the development and implementation of renewable energy solutions. Our mission is to contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy future.

