Hisense's Award-Winning 5S Series Washer-Dryer Awarded TÜV Rheinland Carbon Footprint Certification

Global consumer electronics corporation also awarded corporate carbon footprint certification for its washing machine division

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh from Dubai's successful hosting of COP 28, the president of Hisense Middle East and Africa has revealed the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation has been awarded product carbon footprint (PCF) certification for its new Hisense 5S Series Washer-Dryer and Corporate Carbon Footprint (CCF) for its washing machine division.The two prestigious awards were based on and in accordance with the ISO 14067 and ISO 14064-3 standards by TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide. In meeting and complying with ISO 14067 standards, Hisense worked with TÜV Rheinland to develop a PCF accounting boundary encompassing raw material acquisition and pre-treatment, product manufacturing, distribution, usage, and waste recycling stages.The carbon footprint data from the production and manufacturing stage was achieved by collecting, sorting, and verifying early-stage data from suppliers and the company itself by applying data modelling techniques. The life-cycle carbon footprint statistics for the application stage for several target exporting nations were acquired by using product energy consumption testing standards, including the EU No 2019/2023, EN 60456:2006+A11:2020, and EN IEC 62512:2020+A11:2020, standards.The PCF result recognises the premium 5S Series Washer-Dryer's outstanding energy-saving capability, in helping lower electricity bills and achieving environmental sustainability in energy efficiency certified at European Standard A Class. With the mission of“smart washing, easy living” the 5S Series Washer-Dryer aims to please customers through technical innovation, standards of hygiene, and ease of use, therefore improving living standards. Hisense continuously endeavours to apply aspects of sustainability in multiple verticals of its products, including reliable low-carbonisation design of product packaging and the inclusion of environmentally friendly, recycled, and low-carbon materials.“In bringing innovative and sustainable technologies to life, Hisense aims to offer customers energy-saving and high-quality products that help make the world a greener place,” said Jason Ou, president of Hisense MEA.“These latest certifications from TÜV Rheinland, are further evidence of our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and we look forward to investing even more in the future of our planet through our products and corporate operations moving forward.”TÜV Rheinland conducted a cross-validation process to verify the CCF of Hisense's washing machine division. It did so by analysing statements, bills, and other material reviews, as well as determining data sufficiency, authenticity, and reliability through on-site visits, inspections of data reporting from internal inventory, and the careful scrutiny of all emission sources.Hisense's washing machine division completed a full carbon footprint inventory of all its departments and products until October 2023, strategically planning four paths to carbon reduction encompassing green management, operations, supply chain, and products.“This objective has long been central to our company ethos, but it was particularly prominent for us in 2023 given our rapid rise in trade within the Middle East and specifically the UAE, which not only hosted COP 28 but also announced 2023 to be the Year of Sustainability,” Ou added.“In 2024, our focus will continue to be on improving energy efficiency in our products and anticipate further green certifications.”Hisense is set to start the new year with further recognition, with its 5S Series Washer debuting at CES 2024, the world's largest IT exhibition, from January 9-12 in Las Vegas. As well as its carbon certification, the washer was earlier this year awarded a CES Innovation Award for its design, which enables it to automatically choose the precise dosage of detergent and softener needed according to the weight of laundry in the drum, and an energy monitoring system that helps consumers optimise utilisation.

