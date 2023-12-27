Anand Mohan Meets Nitish Amid Murmurs Of His Joining JD(U)

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) 'Bahubali' leader Anand Mohan along with his wife Lovely Anand met with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter's official residence on Wednesday.

Anand Mohan said that it was just a courtesy meeting and did not have political meaning, but sources said that he, his wife and son will soon join JD(U).

“It was a pleasant meeting with the chief minister. We have been old friends since the JP movement and we often meet with each other. It was a courtesy meeting and it has nothing to do with joining JD(U),” Anand Mohan said.

Mohan recently came out of jail after the Nitish Kumar government changed the jail manual of Bihar. He was convicted in the murder of Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiah. The murder of Krishnaiah took place in 1994 during the funeral march of don Chotan Shukla in Muzaffarpur.

When Anand Mohan went to jail, he was in JD(U) and it is being speculated that he will soon join the party again. His wife and son are the leaders of RJD but their relationship with Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav have gone sour following the Thakur Ka Kuan poetry row. Anand Mohan's son Chetan Anand is an RJD MLA from Sheohar.

