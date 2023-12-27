Toyota’s Daihatsu stops production over safety test scandal

(MENAFN) Daihatsu, the Japanese automaker owned by Toyota, has hit the brakes on its domestic production in the wake of a startling admission—acknowledging a decades-long practice of falsifying safety test results. This bombshell revelation has prompted a complete shutdown of all four Japanese factories, including the one nestled in its Osaka headquarters, effective since Tuesday, as conveyed by a spokesperson to a US news agency.



The halt in production is expected to endure until at least the close of January, leaving approximately 9,000 employees involved in domestic manufacturing grappling with the repercussions, according to the company representative.



This dramatic decision unfolds against the backdrop of Daihatsu wrestling with a deepening safety scandal, a crisis so profound that Toyota itself has characterized it as something that "has shaken the very foundations of the company."



Just last week, Daihatsu laid bare the extent of the issue, revealing that an independent third-party committee had unearthed evidence of tampering with safety tests across a staggering 64 vehicle models, including those carrying the prestigious Toyota brand.



In response, Daihatsu announced a temporary suspension of all domestic and international vehicle shipments, pledging to collaborate with authorities to chart a course forward in this turbulent time.



This scandal only compounds the challenges for the automaker, as it had previously owned up to violating crash test standards for over 88,000 cars back in April. Most of these cars were sold under the Toyota brand, primarily in countries like Malaysia and Thailand. The company admitted at the time that certain modifications were improperly made to the inside lining of the front seat door during inspections, and it also acknowledged falling short of regulatory requirements for specific side collision tests.



The unfolding narrative paints a picture of a company grappling not just with a crisis of compliance but also with the profound human impact on its workforce and the automotive legacy it represents.

