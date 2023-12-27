Farmers increase grain cultivation amid 2024 supply concerns, expected price drop

(MENAFN) Over recent years, the surge in food prices has catalyzed a proactive response from farmers worldwide, leading to increased cultivation of grains and oilseeds. However, consumers are bracing for potential supply constraints in 2024, influenced by a confluence of factors such as the repercussions of the El Niño weather pattern, export limitations, and escalating commitments to biofuel production. Market analysts and traders are forecasting a downward trajectory for global prices of staple crops like wheat, corn, and soybeans in 2023.



This anticipated dip comes after a prolonged period of robust price escalations driven by factors including substantial harvests from regions around the Black Sea and apprehensions surrounding a potential global economic downturn. Nonetheless, the market remains susceptible to unforeseen disruptions, maintaining a degree of volatility that could fuel food inflation in the upcoming year.



The looming shadow of the El Niño phenomenon casts a significant pall over agricultural landscapes, particularly in Asia. This climatic anomaly, characterized by drought conditions, is poised to persist well into the initial months of 2024. Consequently, this climatic upheaval jeopardizes the production and availability of essential commodities such as rice, wheat, and palm oil in regions that serve as both major exporters and importers of agricultural products.



Further exacerbating concerns, traders and agricultural officials are anticipating a tangible contraction in rice production across Asia during the first half of 2024. This pessimistic outlook stems from the prevailing arid farming conditions coupled with dwindling water reservoir capacities, which collectively diminish agricultural yields. Illustrating the tangible ramifications, the global rice supply chain has already experienced strains, leading India, a dominant player and the world's foremost rice exporter by a considerable margin, to institute restrictive measures on its rice exports in response to production challenges attributed to the El Niño-induced climatic disruptions.

