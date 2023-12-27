From Settling Phone Bills To Automatic Salik Top-Ups, Careem Pay Is Here To Simplify Your Life!

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 10:51 AM

And for an added treat, first-time users that top-up their Salik accounts via Careem can enjoy a free car wash from MySyara!

Careem Pay has been simplifying payments for millions of users for years. From settling bills to transferring money domestically and internationally, Careem Pay has become the go-to app for the daily financial needs of customers in the UAE.

But there's one specific feature that has proven especially popular among customers: Salik credit top-ups. Many of us forget to recharge our accounts, and wake up to the all-too familiar notification of a Salik fine. With Careem, this is a thing of the past! Customers can now enable an auto-recharge feature that automatically tops up your Salik account whenever it runs low.

So sit back, relax, and let Careem Pay worry about all your bills!

Track, top-up, repeat

Connecting your Salik account to Careem Pay couldn't be easier. Thanks to Careem's partnership with Salik, all you need to do is add the mobile number associated with your Salik account once, and you're good to go! Once added, you can track your balance anytime on the Careem app.

Avoid all fines!

Careem Pay added a nifty feature on the app to help you avoid those unnecessary fines. Simply enable the Salik auto-recharge feature once and you'll never have to worry about topping up your account manually ever again.

Let the numbers speak for themselves

The feature has proven incredibly popular among customers, with 1 in 4 enabling it on the app. And this doesn't just apply to Salik. Customers can pay their Etisalat, Du, SEWA, gas, and cooling bills within Careem pay and set up automated recurring payments for each. (psst: customers can also get AED 50 cashback on their first ADDC and SEWA bill payment via Careem Pay)

With over 300,000 users linking their postpaid and prepaid bills to Careem Pay, it's obvious that Careem Pay has become the platform of choice for easy financial transactions. Over $50 million in bill payments and top-ups have flowed through Careem Pay. Remarkably, one in three users have used the bills and recharge platform to settle more than one bill every month, showcasing the platform's role in users' regular financial activities.

Empowering users with quick and easy payments

At the core of Careem Pay's ethos is its commitment to simplicity. Customers seamlessly leverage the card information already stored on the app for a number of financial activities. Holding and transferring money, paying bills, making and accepting payments - the versatility of Careem Pay extends both within and beyond the Careem app. Users can even navigate third-party websites and apps, checking out effortlessly with Careem Pay.

So what are you waiting for? Download or open the Careem app, and try out Careem Pay for yourself!