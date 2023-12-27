Dubai: Global Village To Ring In New Year 7 Times With 7 Fireworks Shows

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 11:43 AM
Last updated: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 11:44 AM
Why settle for one fireworks show to ring in 2024 - when you can watch it seven times? Dubai's Global Village on Wednesday confirmed that it is doing its yearly round-the-world New Year's Eve celebrations.
The popular festival park will be lighting up the skies as it marks seven midnights, depending on different time zones of seven countries. From China to Turkey, guests are invited to revel in distinct New Year's celebrations at the top of each hour, from 8pm until 1am.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here's the firework schedule:
| COUNTRY
| TIME
| China
| 8pm
| Thailand
| 9pm
| Bangladesh
| 10pm
| India
| 10
| Pakistan
| 11pm
| UAE
| 12am
| Turkey
| 1am
Park timings
Global Village's gates open at 4pm, with operating hours extended to 1am on December 30 and to 2am until December 31.
December 31, however, is reserved for families and ladies.
ALSO READ:
Fireworks from 8 locations, drone shows: Dubai New Year's Eve line-up revealed
Dubai: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks from the sea aboard RTA ferry, abra; prices revealed
Tickets to Burj Khalifa New Year show sold out: How to watch Dubai's iconic fireworks for free
New Year's Eve in UAE: Residents spend more than Dh25,000 to watch fireworks from yacht
MENAFN27122023000049011007ID1107660975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.