Three Carbon-Neutral Options Of CN Fuel, Hydrogen Engine, And HEV Complete The Thailand 10-Hour Endurance Race

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 26, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it participated in the IDEMITSU SUPER ENDURANCE SOUTHEAST ASIA TROPHY 2023 (Thailand 10-hour Endurance Race) held on December 22 and 23 at Thailand's Chang International Circuit. It competed with a three-vehicle setup for ROOKIE Racing featuring the ORC ROOKIE GR86 CNF concept, a GR86 running on carbon-neutral fuel, the ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 concept, hydrogen-powered Corolla, and CP ROOKIE PRIUS CNF-HEV GR concept, a Prius HEV running on carbon-neutral fuel. All three vehicles completed the race.
Toyota used locally produced hydrogen from the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), a partner working to achieve a carbon-neutral society in Thailand, for the Thailand 10-hour Endurance Race. Fan appreciation events were also held prior to the race for the people in Thailand who support Toyota on a daily basis, marking a major step toward achieving carbon neutrality and "Fun to Drive" cars through motorsports.
