Gold Prices Defy Key Resistance Area, USD/JPY Stuck Below 200-Day SMA For Now


12/27/2023 4:32:06 AM

12/27/2023 4:32:06 AM

Gold Prices Defy Key Resistance Area, USD/JPY Stuck Below 200-Day SMA for Now

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

USD/JPY ticked up modestly on Tuesday but was unable to recapture its 200-day simple moving average. If prices remain below this indicator on a sustained basis, selling pressure could resurface and gather impetus, paving the way for an eventual drop toward the December lows at 140.95. While this technical area could offer support during a retracement, a breakdown might steer the pair towards 139.50.

On the other hand, if buyers take charge and propel the exchange rate above the 200-day SMA, resistance is located at 144.80. Overcoming this hurdle will prove challenging for the bulls, but a successful breakout could establish favorable conditions for an upward push toward the 146.00 handle. On further strength, all eyes will be on 147.20.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

