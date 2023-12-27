SCMDOJO Expands New Supply Chain Training, Collaborates With Marsel Khanane

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2023) - SCMDOJO expands supply chain training to five new companies. Within the last three months, SCMDOJO, a pioneering Dubai-based startup, has successfully implemented its cutting-edge online learning platform across five additional companies. This expansion directly responds to the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient supply chain training solutions. It underscores SCMDOJO's unwavering dedication to making top-tier supply chain education accessible and affordable.

Dubai, a city renowned for its strategic geographical location, serves as a pivotal nexus connecting diverse markets across Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond. The city's thriving port infrastructure, particularly the Jebel Ali Port, ranks among the busiest globally. This highlights its role as a central hub in international trade and supply chains. Despite these advantages, the region faces a significant challenge: a shortage of supply chain talent and limited access to industry knowledge and best practices. According to Dr. Muddassir Ahmed, a staggering 72% of companies struggle to find affordable supply chain expertise.









In response to this challenge, SCMDOJO has emerged from the heart of Dubai's innovative startup culture. Founded in 2022, SCMDOJO helps supply chain professionals grow by providing high-quality supply chain on-demand courses, guides, best practices, tools, and consulting from industry experts. It focuses on Supply Chain Competencies, People Skills, and Technology Know-How. These pillars are crucial for navigating the complex landscape of the modern supply chain industry.

The inception of SCMDOJO is a story of entrepreneurial spirit and collaboration. Marsel Khanane, a young Procurement Prodigy, and Dr. Muddassir Ahmed, a seasoned expert in supply chain management, joined forces to create SCMDOJO Academy for Businesses. This platform addresses the limitations of traditional certification programs like CIPS and ASCM's CSCP, which are often prohibitively expensive. SCMDOJO's online platform offers a comprehensive learning experience with an extensive course library, interactive reward system, progress tracking, and performance analytics.

The success of SCMDOJO in deploying its platform to five new companies within a short span demonstrates its effectiveness in reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiency in supply chain management.

SCMDOJO's journey epitomizes the essence of Dubai's startup culture, which thrives on innovation, collaboration, and addressing real-world business challenges. Through Marsel Khanane and Dr. Muddassir Ahmed's visionary approach, SCMDOJO has not only filled a significant gap in the market but also established a more accessible, cost-effective pathway for supply chain knowledge management. As global supply chains continue to evolve, platforms like SCMDOJO are instrumental in aligning talent development with industry best practices, ensuring companies of all sizes can benefit from advanced learning opportunities.

About the Company: SCMDOJO is a Dubai-based startup revolutionizing supply chain knowledge management. It focuses on equipping businesses with essential competencies, people skills, and technology know-how. The company's innovative platform, SCMDOJO Academy for Businesses, offers practical, interactive online learning solutions in supply chain management, providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional certification programs. By putting knowledge and best practices at companies' fingertips, SCMDOJO helps supply chains thrive.

