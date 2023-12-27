(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)



Drop marks new collaboration as Modex takes strategic management of FIFA+ Collect.

New collectibles to launch on platform during tournament, rarest collectibles offer unique ticketing opportunities. Additional launches to be made available through Polygon network on the OpenSea platform.

Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2023) - FIFA+ Collect is launching a new dual digital collectible for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023TM, the first collection of a new collaboration with tech firm Modex.

For the first drop, 100 digital collectibles will be made available on FIFA Collect+ on 15 December, and will feature the rarest collectibles that offer the chance to secure FIFA World Cup 26TM final tickets.

A total of 900 other digital collectibles will be issued on the Polygon network and made available on the OpenSea platform, and are scheduled to launch on 19 December as the FIFA Club World CupTM approaches its climax. It will comprise memorable moments from the tournament as well as digital versions of memorabilia.

Scheduled to kick off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 12 December, the FIFA Club World CupTM brings together seven of the world's greatest football teams. The champions of FIFA's six confederations are all participating, Al Ahly FC (CAF), Auckland City FC (OFC), Fluminense FC (CONMEBOL), Club León (Concacaf), Urawa Reds (AFC), and Manchester City FC (UEFA). Reigning Saudi Pro League champions, the Jeddah-based Al Ittihad, complete the line-up.

FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, said: "We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Modex and take the FIFA+ Collect platform to new heights. Since launching, the platform has been immensely popular worldwide and fans from all countries now have the opportunity to own a piece of footballing history.

"These new launches, both this year and beyond, will provide football fans with a unique and innovative way to connect with the sport, while also contributing to the growth of the digital collectibles market."

Modex CEO, Francesco Abbate, added: "We're delighted to have been entrusted with the delivery of FIFA's digital collectibles. The FIFA Club World CupTM promises to be an exciting 10 days and with the release of collectibles that can secure actual FIFA match items and FIFA World Cup 26TM final access, there's an added incentive for fans to participate.

"Digital collectibles increase the ways in which fans can interact with their favourite players, teams, and the game they love, and we're honoured to support FIFA in realising this goal. This is the first step in a journey to further engage fans with FIFA matches and initiatives."

The Modex and FIFA collaboration will demonstrate the benefits that Web3 technology can yield in terms of driving greater engagement and increasing the ways in which fans can participate.

