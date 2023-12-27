Lisimba Patilla Launches TRI720 Cheatcodes: A Game-Changing Program For Adults With Swim Anxiety

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Medina, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2023) - Lisimba Patilla LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of TRI720 Cheatcodes-a groundbreaking program designed to empower adults with traumatic childhood swimming experiences to conquer their fears and learn to swim confidently. Developed by Lisimba Patilla, the program draws inspiration from his decade-long personal journey of conquering childhood swim anxiety resulting from a near-drowning incident. This innovative course and coaching solution aims to provide tangible benefits, like overcoming swim anxieties within 5 minutes of practicing a lesson versus the challenges of traditional swim lessons.







Founded in June 2023 in Medina, Ohio, TRI720 Cheatcodes is an innovative program that emerged from a unique 720-day journey to conquer swim anxiety. This venture was born out of a need to address deep-seated fears associated with swimming, often rooted in traumatic experiences. Over two years, the company's foundation was laid through meticulous experimentation with various drills and swim aids and a focus on cultivating a positive mindset. This approach led to a significant breakthrough in overcoming swim anxiety. TRI720 Cheatcodes stands as a testament to this transformative journey, offering a practical and unconventional approach to overcoming swim anxiety inspired by the experiences and dedication of its founders.

The company continues to highlight its unique offering: a personalized and gradual method designed specifically for adults struggling with swim anxiety. This approach sets TRI720 Cheatcodes apart, focusing on a niche yet significant aspect of swim education.







Focusing on the wider context, the company identifies significant gaps in traditional swim instruction, as evidenced by its research across Northeast Ohio. The company's analysis highlights the Traditional Learn to Swim Instruction's limitations in addressing the needs of adults with swimming fears and anxiety. Insights from a survey conducted within learn-to-swim Facebook groups reveal that 54% of adults aged 18-64 feel dissatisfied with the traditional approach, citing its pace as a factor that worsens anxiety instead of creating a supportive learning environment. This data underscores TRI720 Cheatcodes' commitment to developing more effective swimming instruction methods.

As TRI720 Cheatcodes gains momentum, it seeks to revolutionize the way adults approach swim anxiety, providing a lifeline for those who have struggled with traditional methods. Committed to personalized coaching, lifetime access, and a proven track record of helping adults overcome swim anxieties within 5 minutes of practicing lessons. TRI720 Cheatcodes emerges as a source of hope for adults aiming to conquer their swimming fears and embark on a journey toward confidence and mastery in the water. TRI720 Cheatcodes is more than a program; it's a community of learners and coaches, bound by the shared goal of conquering swim anxiety.

For additional information about TRI720 Cheatcodes or to schedule a consultation with Lisimba Patilla, please visit the company's website at tri720cheatcodes/ or email ... .







About Lisimba Patilla LLC.:

Established in June 2023, Lisimba Patilla LLC is the driving force behind TRI720 Cheatcodes. This innovative program, designed by Lisimba Patilla, is committed to providing practical solutions for adults overcoming swim anxiety. Through a personalized and gradual approach, TRI720 Cheatcodes aims to create a supportive environment, ensuring individuals can conquer their fears and anxieties about swimming.

