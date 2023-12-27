               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Breakdown Of Debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S


12/27/2023 4:31:38 AM

To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Executive Management
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622
27 December 2023


Company Announcement No 100/ 2023

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 22 December 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on .

Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments

  • Nr. 100_Debitormassens_sammensaetning_UK
  • Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 100-2023

