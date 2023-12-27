LIVE UPDATES: Israel Expands Offensive UN Names New Aid Coordinator For Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Communication and internet services in Gaza were brought down on Wednesday as a result of damaged infrastructure. According to a UN report, communication blackouts further limit the life-saving assistance efforts by humanitarian agencies and emergency providers.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Sigrid Kaag as Gaza's aid coordinator. Sigrid Kaag is the outgoing Dutch finance minister.

In her new role, she will be responsible for coordinating and monitoring humanitarian relief delivery to Gaza, according to a Bloomberg report.



Sigrid Kaag, outgoing Minister of Finance, looks on in the House of Representatives in The Hague on September 19, 2023. Photo by Phil Nijhuis / ANP / AFP

"She will also establish a UN mechanism to accelerate aid distribution, the secretary-general's office said in a statement," the report added.

At least 20,915 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 54,918 wounded since October 7.

[11:38 am Doha Time] Several killed in Israeli attack on central Gaza school

At least five people were killed and more wounded in an Israeli bombing of Maghazi Secondary Girls School in Maghazi refugee camp, housing displaced people in the enclave.

Footage obtained and verified by Al Jazeera shows the victims being brought to nearby hospitals, with some of those killed lying on the floor as grieving relatives and friends mourn over their bodies.

[11:03 am Doha Time] Israeli attacks in southern Gaza continue overnight

There were renewed attacks in Khan Younis overnight, this time around the vicinity of the Nasser Hospital and the Jordanian field hospital, according to Al Jazeera reporter Hani Mahmoud in Rafah, southern Gaza.

He stated that "there has been heavy and relentless artillery shelling in that area, creating lots of concern among local residents."

"The Israeli military is repeating the same scenario that took place at al-Shifa Hospital bringing it under heavy firepower. There is a growing fear that the hospitals will be stormed in the coming days amid increased intensity of the air raids in the vicinity of the Nasser hospital and the Jordanian field hospital," he added.

He further said: "Here in Rafah, a major attack took place overnight at the residential buildings in al-Jenina district, in southeast Rafah."

He also stated that large numbers of residential homes have been destroyed there and completely turned into rubble.

[9:21 am Doha Time] Gaza's main telecoms provider hit by outage: UN

Gaza's primary telecommunications provider announced that communication and internet services were brought down today as a result of damaged infrastructure, the UN reports.

Humanitarian agencies and emergency responders have warned that communication blackouts further limit their already constrained life-saving assistance efforts in the war-torn territory.

The latest situation update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) also reports:

- The Israeli military reiterated calls for Palestinians to evacuate an area covering about 9 sq km (3.4 sq miles) in the Deir el-Balah governorate in central Gaza. The area was home to 90,000 people before October 7.

- The bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in northern Gaza were returned through the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing and buried in a mass grave in Rafah.

- More than 4,037 students and 209 educational staff have been killed in Gaza since October 7, and more than 7,259 students and 619 teachers have been injured.

- There were eight Israeli settler attacks resulting in damage to Palestinian-owned property between December 23 and 26, and a vandalism attack on a total of 1,588 trees and crops.