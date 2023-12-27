Qatar Ranks As Top Picks For Investment In Real Estate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar secured the top position for residential property investment in 2023, along with Oman, as per the inaugural ranking released recently by Housearch Investment Index.

The index, which delves into opportunities and risks of investing in real estate across 50 countries of the world, has ranked Oman as third while Qatar as fourth with an investment payback of 11 and 14 respectively.

Europe's Ireland tops the index with 16 investment payback due to its high rental yields, followed by Cyprus with 11.



The other Asian countries that made it to the top 10 are United Arab Emirates (5th), Georgia (8th) and Armenia (9th). Costa Rica, ranked 7th, is the only North American country to be listed among the top 10, while European countries Malta and Bulgaria are listed as 6th and 10th, respectively.

This trend underscores the Gulf region's appeal as a stable and reliable investment haven, especially amidst cooling property markets in Europe and North America due to expected 'higher-for-longer' interest rates, stated Housearch.

According to the Index's ranking, Oman and Qatar are gaining traction, attracting global investors seeking reliable and stable cash flows. These markets are emerging as attractive alternatives to traditional investment destinations, offering promising opportunities for portfolio diversification.

Mark Wilson, Adviser to CEO and Head of Research at Housearch, in a statement, said, "Oman and Qatar's strong showing in our 2024 Index reflects a growing investor confidence in the Gulf region as a whole". He further added that these markets offer lucrative opportunities for those seeking stable returns in the current economic climate.

The countries are ranked according to four criteria – rental yields or investment payback, global peace index, property rights index, and GDP growth.