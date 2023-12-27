               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Saudi Arabia, Japan Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation In Mining, Mineral Resources


12/27/2023 4:30:33 AM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Ibrahim Al Khorayef, and the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Saito Ken, signed a memorandum of cooperation between their respective ministries in mining and mineral resources.

According to Saudi press agency (SPA), the memorandum aims to bolster collaboration between both sides in the field of mining and mineral resources. This encompasses joint training programs to enhance human capital, exchanging professional visits and technical experts, and sharing experiences and information such as studies, policies, and regulations related to mining and mineral resources.

