If Wrestlers Leave Akhara To Fight For Justice On Streets, Then Who Will Choose This Path: Rahul

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy over Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana's Jhajjar and also interacted with the wrestlers there, and said if the players have to leave akhara to fight for their rights then who will encourage their children to come into wrestling.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Akhara in the morning in Jhajjar's Chhara village. There he interacted with the wrestlers on their issues and the problems they face, sources said.

He also participated in wrestling. After visiting the akhara, Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "After years of hard work, patience and unmatched discipline the players irrigate the soil with their blood and sweat to bring a medal for his country."

"Today, I reached Virendra Arya's akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar and discussed with Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and other wrestler brothers is only one question - if these players, the daughters of India, have to leave the fight in their akhara and fight for their rights and justice on the streets, then who will encourage their children to choose this path?" Gandhi asked.

"These are innocent, straightforward and simple people from farmer families, let them serve the tricolor. Let them make India proud with full honor and respect," he added.

Speaking to the media, wrestler Bajrang Punia said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) came to see our wrestling routine. He also did wrestling."

Poonia also said that he came to see the day-to-day activities of a wrestler.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met Sakshi Malik and Poonia in Delhi, and said that she will support them in their fight against injustice.

After his Bharat Jodo Yatra completed on January 30 this year, Rahul Gandhi had been interacting with people by making surprise visits.

On September 28, he visited Kirti Nagar furniture market, on September 21 he visited coolies at Anand Vihar Railway station in the national capital to understand their issues.

Gandhi had visited Bengali Market, Jama Masjid area to have food and then visited Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with the UPSC aspirants.

He had also visited Delhi University's PG Men's hostel and had lunch with the students and then took a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala to understand their pain.

He had also visited the farm lands during the paddy sowing season and interacted with farmers in Haryana's Sonepat, visited bike mechanic shops in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, visited Azadpur Mandi amid skyrocketing prices of vegetables.

He had also invited the farmers of Sonepat and a vegetable vendor Rameshwar separately over lunch at his residence here.

In August, he also undertook motorcycle rides in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil region to interact with the people.

