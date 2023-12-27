Ronaldo Becomes World's Top Goal Scorer In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As Al Nassr emerged victorious scoring 5-2 against Al Ittihad, its captain Cristiano Ronaldo set another record. The 38-year-old Portuguese with his two goals in the Saudi Super League became the leading goal scorer of this year.

"Al Nassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today," the team wrote on X. "He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each."



As per the current records, Mbappe and Kane have 52 each while Erling Haaland has bagged 50 goals.

Al Nassr still has one final Saudi Pro League game in the year as they will face Al-Taawoun on December 30. While Erling Haaland with Manchester City has two more games left in 2023 to catch the Al Nassr striker.

2023 top scorers

1) Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr

2) Harry Kane: Bayern Munich

2) Kylian Mbappe: PSG

4) Erling Haaland: Man City

5) Garbhan Coughlan: Cashmere Technical (NZ)