Qatari-Saudi Meeting Discusses Data Exchange Between Abu Samra, Salwa Border Crossings

The team for the project to facilitate procedures for travelers and exchange of data between the two mainland ports (the Qatari Abu Samra passport port and the Saudi Salwa passport port) held a meeting today via videoconferencing. The Qatari side was headed by Director of Criminal Evidences and Information Department Brigadier General Dr. Ali Taleb Afifah, while the Saudi side was headed by Assistant Director General of Passports for Ports Affairs Major General Saud bin Bandar Al Soor. During the meeting, they discussed the mechanism for exchanging data between the two sides and its kind.

