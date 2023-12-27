QRCS Provides Surgical, Medical Care For Idps In Somalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Somalia has recently completed a medical convoy for general surgery and urology at De Martini Government Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Carried out in cooperation with Somalia's Ministry of Health (MOH), the project's cost was $114,212 (QR 416,302).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a QRCS delegation that comprised Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Director of Relief and International Development Division, and Rushdi Abdelkhaleq Bamasoud, Monitoring and Evaluation Expert, as well as the hospital's management. The 17-day project was aimed at treating the poorest and most vulnerable patients across and around Mogadishu, especially the villages and camps hosting internally displaced people (IDPs).

It involved the screening, examination, and clinical diagnosis for 736 outpatients. Then, 494 patients received laboratory tests and medical prescriptions, while 242 others underwent surgeries, including 221 and 21 general and urology operations respectively.