Qatar Airways Employees Donate Over QR0.3M To QCS

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Group employees joined forces to show their united support for cancer awareness with a series of events focused on raising awareness and gathering funds for cancer research.

Several events were curated to raise funds and awareness for Qatar Airways' employees from Doha and global offices. Funds collected were employees' personal contributions which elevated Qatar Airways Group as one of the leading corporate contributor and supporter of Qatar Cancer Society (QCS).

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, met the Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society, H E Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani, to personally present the donation cheque and commended employees for taking the initiative to engage in this effort.

Al Meer said:“I am extremely proud of the unity displayed by Qatar Airways Group to raise awareness about breast cancer. The group wants to set an example to inspire the community we serve and support those affected with care and empathy. Our employees joined forces to break our previous fundraising records and raised over QAR300,000 in donations for the Qatar Cancer Society.”

He continued:“Education and awareness are the keys to continuing the tremendous efforts being made across the globe to eradicate this devastating disease. Together, we hope to reach as many people as possible, whether employees or passengers, and help save lives with vital information about its symptoms and treatments.”

QCS Chairman Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani, said:“The Group's Annual Breast Cancer Campaign has been at the very forefront of local CSR efforts year on year. Such initiatives aim to develop our society by spreading awareness and promoting a culture of early detection as well as providing financial and moral support for cancer patients and survivors.

"Partners such as Qatar Airways Group and their passionate employees have united together to inspire purpose-driven action and to bring awareness to the disease and address stigmas in women's health - inspiring other corporates, institutes and individuals in Qatar to also support and participate in our“Blossom” campaign launched by QCS that runs during the month of October each year.”

Complimentary ultrasound scans and mammograms were offered to employees by qualified medical professionals, along with awareness sessions for simple but possibly life-saving techniques on early detection and prevention of cancer.

Other activities centred on general health and fitness included a three-day 'Fly for Pink' fitness event consisting of spin bike, sit-up, and dumbbell challenges, a dragon boat racing challenge with Doha Wireless Warriors - a local organisation formed for cancer survivors and supporters, tailored women's yoga sessions to tackle women's health issues, and the return of the much-awaited annual Charity Bazaar.

Qatar Airways has previously won the Gold Award for the 'Best Social Media Campaign – Breast Cancer Awareness Month' for its achievements in maintaining employee engagement across its broad and diversified international workforce and received global recognition as the top corporate company on social media channels at the International Brilliance Awards.