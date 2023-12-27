Katara Exhibition Showcases Qatari Flowers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation- Katara opened the“Flowers of My Country” exhibition on Monday at Katara in the presence of a number of ambassadors and representatives of the diplomatic missions to Qatar, alongside those interested in environment, fine arts, and media professionals.

Running until January 3, the exhibition showcases artworks by Dania Tariq, an artist with hearing impairment, at building 18 of Katara, alongside 29 artworks of flowers grown in the Qatari natural habitat.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Hala Al Saeed, Dania's mother, said Dania focused on the flowers of her country inspired by the Qatari environment, Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as the objectives of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar.

The exhibition underscores the psychological aspect of the artist as she is one of the people with hearing impairment, Al Saeed added, pointing out that Dania has succeeded in drawing flowers that depicted the local environment to familiarise the public with these artworks and translate her feelings into reality that she loves flowers very much.

Al Saeed emphasised that her daughter considers the work of drawing flowers as the best means to express her feelings, since feelings of joy and happiness are equivocally demonstrated in her paintings, especially after she had used bright colours, by depending on a variety of techniques in finalising some the paintings.

She indicated that Dania combined arbitrariness and embodiment, as well as equivocal and unequivocal features, adding that her paintings were characterised by movement, flow, freedom, optimism, and love of life in their entire colours.

The artworks of Dania debuted when she was three-year-old. During that time, her mother discovered that she was communicating with the outside world through drawing and expression of her needs, reactions, and feelings and accordingly she embarked on developing the artistic aspect of her daughter.

Dania has participated in numerous exhibitions at home and abroad and has had a number of special exhibitions that included expressionist graphic to prove to the entire world that disability does not stop in front of perseverance.