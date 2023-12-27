Muscleblaze BIOZORB Whey Protein Unleashes A Fitness Revolution In Singapore With Cutting-Edge Science

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 December 2023 - Elevating the fitness landscape, MuscleBlaze, a trailblazer in nutrition with over 6-million customers in Asia, has launched its BIOZORB Whey Protein series in Singapore since September 2023. This innovative line, boasting a published U.S. Patent for clinically proven 50% boost in protein absorption, marks a paradigm shift in post workout nutrition, offering unparalleled recovery, lean muscle development, and overall fitness.







Unveiling Scientific Brilliance: U.S. Patent Validates BIOZORB's Innovation



MuscleBlaze BIOZORB Whey Protein transcends conventional supplements with its U.S. Patent published formulation. This indisputable mark of innovation underscores MuscleBlaze's commitment to advancing the boundaries of nutritional science.



Maximizing Performance: Clinically Tested for 50% Enhanced Protein Absorption



Backed by clinical trials, BIOZORB stands out with a proven 50% increase in protein absorption. Each serving is meticulously crafted to optimize recovery, propel lean muscle gains, minimize bloating and elevate overall fitness.



A Trusted Legacy: Now Accessible in Singapore



Building on a colossal customer base of over 6 million customers in Asia, MuscleBlaze extends its legacy in the Lion City by bringing BIOZORB's transformative benefits to fitness enthusiasts across all sporting spectrums from running to calisthenics, yoga to bodybuilding and beyond.



Convenient Accessibility: Online Availability on Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, and muscleblaze



Discover the power of BIOZORB with just a click! This revolutionary protein range is available for online ordering at all leading platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, Amazon, and the brand's own website muscleblaze.



Expert Testimony: Redefining Post Workout Nutrition Standards



Senior Vice President at MuscleBlaze, Kaustuv Paliwal, affirms BIOZORB's game-changing potential. "Years of meticulous research, scientific rigor, testing & esteemed global certifications for accuracy of claims make BIOZORB a true frontrunner in redefining muscle recovery supplement standards. Leading fitness influencers & trainers across the globe not only endorse but also swear by the efficacy and results Biozorb delivers."



Quality Assurance: Certified Excellence in Every Scoop



BIOZORB delivers with global certifications validating its commitment to the highest standards of quality. MuscleBlaze remains steadfast in ensuring BIOZORB exceeds industry benchmarks by also enabling the product authenticity check feature for all customers (available on muscleblaze).



In conclusion, MuscleBlaze BIOZORB Whey Protein is not merely a supplement; it's the future of performance nutrition. With a published U.S. Patent, clinical acclaim, and the trust of millions, BIOZORB is set to redefine fitness nourishment in South East Asia too.



MuscleBlaze MuscleBlaze, owned by Bright Lifecare, is a pioneering force in fitness nutrition - dedicated to shaping the future of supplements through cutting-edge science. With a legacy of serving over 6 million customers in Asia, MuscleBlaze continues to set new benchmarks in the world of fitness nutrition.

