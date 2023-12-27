China reveals intentions to improve industrial development in coming year

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China has recently announced its intentions to amplify the country's industrial progress in the forthcoming year, building upon the sector's current trajectory of stable recuperation. In a notable revelation, Tao Qing, who spearheads the Operation, Supervision, and Coordination Department within the ministry, outlined a comprehensive strategy designed to fortify foundational industries.



Qing emphasized the nation's commitment to bolstering the stable evolution of essential sectors, fostering advancements in scientific and technological arenas, widening market demand, and facilitating cost reductions for industrial enterprises. The insights shared by Qing echo the sentiments conveyed by the Chinese state-run news agency, "Xinhua," which underscored the incremental gains observed in the industrial economy since the year's inception. Despite inherent market fluctuations, policy interventions have started to manifest tangible outcomes, thereby reinforcing the robust underpinnings of China's industrial framework.



Further elucidating on the technological aspirations of the nation, Xie Zion, who helms the Information and Communications Development Department within the ministry, highlighted China's ambitious roadmap in the realm of telecommunications. A pivotal facet of this vision entails an accelerated deployment and expansion of 5G infrastructure and gigabit optical networks across the expansive Chinese landscape. Additionally, the country remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering groundbreaking innovations, particularly in the domain of core devices, signaling a holistic approach towards technological leadership and advancement on the global stage.

