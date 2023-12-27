               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ajloun Cable Car Suspends Operations Due To Weather


12/27/2023 4:20:25 AM

Ajloun, Dec. 27 (Petra) - The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group ceased operations for the Ajloun Cable Car on Wednesday.
It cited adverse weather conditions and strong winds as the reasons behind the temporary closure, emphasizing the move aims to ensure the safety of visitors during these challenging conditions.

