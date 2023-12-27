Israeli Airstrike Claims Lives Of Lebanese Family

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Dec. 27 (Petra) - Three lives were lost in southern Lebanon late Tuesday as a result of an air strike conducted by Israeli warplanes on the city of Bint Jbeil.A Lebanese security source told the Jordan News Agency's (Petra) correspondent in Beirut that Israeli warplanes targeted the residence of a citizen in the heart of Bint Jbeil last night, unleashing a missile that claimed the lives of a family of three while sparing a fourth individual.The source revealed that among the victims, the husband, held Australian citizenship and arrived in Lebanon from Australia just two days ago to accompany his family back to their home in Australia.