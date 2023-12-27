Russia predicts 2023 budget deficit amid financial surge, strategic banking moves

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov disclosed that the anticipated budget deficit for the year 2023 is projected to hover around 2.9 trillion rubles, which translates to approximately USD31.6 billion in international currency terms. When juxtaposed against the nation's gross domestic product, this deficit is estimated to represent about 1.5 percent. Speaking candidly during an interview with state television, Siluanov highlighted that while both government expenditures and revenues surpassed initial projections, their equilibrium remained in line with what was anticipated.



Delving deeper into the economic nuances, he elaborated that the initial forecast had pegged the budget deficit relative to the GDP at two percent. However, owing to a more robust-than-expected performance of the Russian economy, this deficit is now poised to be even more favorable.



Siluanov further illuminated the fiscal landscape by pointing out specific contributing factors to the national coffers. Among these were the windfall gains from specialized taxes levied on prominent corporations. Notably, these targeted levies amassed a substantial 315 billion rubles, equivalent to USD3.44 billion, thereby bolstering public revenues.



However, shifting gears to strategic financial maneuvers, Siluanov indicated a potential recalibration in the state's banking portfolio. The Russian government is contemplating a reduction in its ownership stakes in certain banks where it currently maintains a dominant position. This proposed divestment strategy is set to exclude Sberbank, the nation's premier banking institution. Currently, the state holds a controlling interest of 50 percent plus one share in Sberbank, and any further reduction in its stake would inevitably relinquish its grip on this pivotal financial entity.

MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107660831