QSFAF Opens Registration For 8Th Qatar Youth Football League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Registration for the eighth edition of the Qatar Youth Football League 2024 has opened, the Qatar Sports For All Federation (QSFAF) announced.

The competition will start in February and continue until April. The league aims to encourage young football talents and hone their skills and capabilities. It is also an excellent opportunity for young players to compete and benefit from the experience of playing in a professionally organised tournament.

QSFA Director of Events and Activities Abdullah Al Dosari said the Qatar Youth Football League series achieved a tremendous and continuous success in the previous seven editions reflected by the large participation and increasing numbers from one edition to another.

Al Dosari added in a statement that the league provides Qatari youth with an opportunity to play football in an organised way and according to football regulations. This is also possible by providing the appropriate atmosphere, organising a tournament at the highest level, and providing equal competition opportunities for all participating teams. He said Qatar Youth Football League 2024 will be one of the prominent events marking the start of QSFAF sports activities in the new year.

The league allows registration of the over 16-year-old amateurs and those who are not registered in the Football Association lists to participate in the tournament, with the exception of players in the amateur, indoor and beach leagues. The number of players allowed to participate in each team is 9 main players during the matches, and it is also allowed to have a list consisting of at least 14 players and a maximum of 20 players for each team.