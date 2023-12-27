Holiday sales surge by 3.1 in United States this year

(MENAFN) Preliminary data has indicated a 3.1 percent uptick in holiday sales within the United States this year, painting a picture of a robust yet restrained consumer spending environment. This marginal increase underscores the ambiguous sentiments surrounding the nation's economic health. Insights derived from the Mastercard SpendingPulse report, which was unveiled on a Tuesday, shed light on specific consumer behaviors. Notably, expenditures surged notably in sectors like clothing and restaurants during the period spanning November 1 to December 24. Conversely, categories such as electronic goods and jewelry observed a downturn in sales.



The observations made regarding this year's holiday sales align closely with projections set forth by the National Retail Federation. Their reports had hinted at a consumer base buoyed by robust employment figures but simultaneously grappling with prolonged inflationary trends and the aftermath of elevated interest rates. When contextualizing the current figures, it's discerned that the 2023 holiday sales growth rate pales in comparison to previous years. Specifically, this year's 3.1 percent increase falls short of the 5.3 percent surge witnessed in 2022 and is considerably lower than the remarkable 14.1 percent spike observed in 2021, as documented by the National Sales Federation.



Commenting on these trends, Michele Mayer, who serves as the chief economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute, articulated, "The consumer's presence was palpable this holiday season, and their spending habits appeared to be deliberate and thoughtful." Mayer further elaborated on the prevailing economic backdrop, emphasizing that conditions remain relatively favorable for consumers. Factors contributing to this sentiment include a robust job market and mitigated inflationary pressures, factors that encourage consumers to prioritize specific goods and experiences in their spending endeavors.

