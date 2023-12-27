Plan Your Last-Minute Holiday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANSlife) Embark on a journey to a tropical utopia where pristine beaches meet crystal-clear waters. Kandima Maldives invites you to experience an unparalleled escape in the heart of paradise. Nestled in the breathtaking Maldivian archipelago, this active lifestyle destination is unlike any other, offering a kaleidoscope of experiences amidst pristine beaches, turquoise waters and world-class amenities.

Look no further! Kandima has something special for everyone making it the perfect place to kick off your holiday in bliss. The resort now has a larger inventory to offer on the 3-km long island with newly added Sunset Beach Pool Villas.

Immerse yourself in the magical transformation of Kandima's very special year-end programme called Holoworld on till to January 7, 2024. Witness thetropical paradise evolve into a captivating dreamscape with holographic wonders, vibrant colours, light installations, musical performances, beach parties, art festivals, and a glamorous New Year's Eve Gala. Guests of all ages are promised an unforgettable experience and can choose or book the activities of their choice.

For young VIPs, the 'Merry Little Pizza Bake' in Holoworld awaits, allowing budding chefs to create festive pizzas with joy. At Kandima, we are committed to delivering an extraordinary and immersive experience, ensuring every moment is truly memorable.

Holoworld at Kandima offers a diverse array of activities to welcome 2024. Enjoy enchanting music from the K'Twins or groove to ALGRS' lively beats. Unleash your creativity at the KULA Art Festival and savour delectable steaks at Smoked. Welcome the new year under the Maldivian sun with a diverse Asian brunch at Sea Dragon. Experience an unparalleled celebration at Kandima's Holoworld, seamlessly blending entertainment, art and culinary delights.

For the perfect end-of-the-year stay experience, guests can opt for this exclusive stay offer and enter a world where imagination seamlessly merges with reality and anticipate a metamorphosis with Kandima's Holoworld, transforming the tropical island paradise into a dazzling dreamscape.

Haven for Lovers: Embracing Romance in Paradise this February 2024

Indulge in an unparalleled romantic escape at Kandima, where pristine white sands beckon you and your loved one to stroll hand in hand. The meticulously crafted Valentine's Day theme creates an intimate and magical atmosphere exclusively for couples. Join the Love Karnival from February 12-14, 2024, at #YourKindOfPlace.

Experience indulgence with our 'Merry-go-round of Bliss' spa package for couples, while little ones enjoy the 'Little VIP Eskape' wellness treatments. From beach bonfires to moonlit dancing, Kandima transforms into a love haven. Serenade your special someone with 'Cupid Karaoke,' enjoy 'Cinema Under the Stars', or take a 'Love Boat Sunset Cruise'. After celebrations, relish a three-course Champagne dinner at 'Gourmet Champagne Dinner'.

Let the 'TropiKal Sundowner' enchant you with live acoustic melodies and complimentary canapés as you cherish these precious moments. At Kandima, every detail is crafted to make your celebration of love unforgettable.

As the season of renewal approaches, Kandima Maldives transforms into an Easter wonderland. Imagine an Easter egg hunt along palm-fringed beaches or a special brunch overlooking crystal-clear turquoise waters. Join family and friends to celebrate the spirit of Easter with various activities and surprises, capturing the essence of this festive season.

This Easter promises delightful preparations, including a chocolate lover's paradise and secret culinary delights. Guests are invited to a tantalising buffet feast, unwinding on the sandy shore while enjoying an Easter movie under the sparkling stars with delectable popcorn.

Look forward to a heavenly breakfast featuring live waffles and pancakes adorned with a divine Easter egg benedict. Refresh with the bubbly Hugo Spritz as you indulge in a stylish family dinner with sand between your toes -- a four-course menu crafted by talented chefs. Join in for a unique Easter extravaganza, guided by our skilled resident artist, creating colourful bunny-shaped bowls and dishes.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ...)

--IANS

tb