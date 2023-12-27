I Feel It’S Wrong Not To Give Nocs To Naveen, Mujeeb And Farooqi: Aakash Chopra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra thinks the Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) decision to not grant No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Naveen-ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi is a wrong move, citing that they have become prominent players due to playing in T20 leagues.

On Monday, the ACB said that as a disciplinary measure, it has decided to delay the annual central contracts for Naveen, Mujeeb and Farooqi, and not grant them NOCs for the next two years following their request to be released from their annual central contracts.

ACB added that the trio 'prioritised their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility', forcing them to make the above-mentioned sanctions on the players.

“Irony is dying because you are not giving them contracts. You are not giving them opportunities. These players are becoming noteworthy not because the Afghanistan Cricket Board is doing a great job, but because they are playing franchise cricket. They go and play cricket in different countries. I feel it's wrong not to give them NOCs for two years.”

“The players have already said that they make their living outside Afghanistan. They are being told to prioritize the country's interests. But if their interests are not protected, if they are not allowed to make a living, then what are they supposed to do?” said Chopra on JioCinema's daily sports show '#AAKASHVANI'.

The decision also raises questions on the availability of Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi for IPL 2024. Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Naveen and Farooqi respectively, while Kolkata Knight Riders got Mujeeb on board at the IPL Player auction on December 19 in Dubai.

“Having said this, this decision has increased the headache of three IPL franchises Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Finding their replacement at the eleventh hour may be difficult. But we have still not heard the last word on this decision. There may still be a twist in this story,” concluded Chopra.

