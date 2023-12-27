What Lies Ahead For Switzerland: The Economic Outlook For 2024

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Perspectivas económicas de Suiza para 2024



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

中文 (zh) 瑞士2024经济展望:前路几何?عربي (ar) ما ينتظر سويسرا: التوقعات الاقتصادية لعام 2024Français (fr) Ce qui attend la Suisse: les perspectives économiques pour 2024 (original)Pусский (ru) Что готовит Швейцарии будущее: экономический прогноз на 2024 год日本語 (ja) スイス経済展望2024 製薬・機械産業は試練の年にItaliano (it) Cosa ci aspetta nel 2024: prospettive per l'economia svizzeraGrowth continues to slow

The sluggish economy in the eurozone and interest rate rises in many countries will continue to have an impact on the Swiss economy next year. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) is forecasting GDP growth of 1.1%, down from 1.3% in 2023, the second year in a row that growth will be well below average.

As a result of the more restrictive monetary policy pursued by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), inflation should continue to fall next year, dropping below the 2% mark.

Despite the stagnation of the economy and the expected slight rise in unemployment (from 2% in 2023 to 2.3%), the shortage of qualified personnel is set to persist in Switzerland, as in other advanced economies. The staff shortage index has risen by a further 24% in 2023, according to data published at the end of November by the placement company Adecco and the University of Zurich's Swiss Labour Market Monitor.

More than 120,000 vacancies existed at the end of August, when the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) were published. The sectors in which jobs are hardest to fill are healthcare, IT and engineering. As for the salary increases planned by companies (2% on average), these are likely to be largely absorbed by inflation once again.