27.12.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 22.12.2023 Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares

22.12.2023 at 22.30 EET Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 22.12.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows: Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* ** XHEL 69,451 11.14 773,385.50 CEUX 131,573 11.16 1,468,629.74 XSTO 59,716 11.18 667,574.80 XCSE 11,705 11.13 130,318.25 Total 272,445 11.16 3,039,908.29 * FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.0247 and DKK to EUR 7.4554

** Rounded to two decimals On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 1,273,998 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes. Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement. -p On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE For further information: Ilkka Ottoila, Acting Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

or visit

